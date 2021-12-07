Chris Noth didn't buy Carrie and Big's resolution in Sex and the City 2 either

The actor also addressed Kim Cattrall's absence in And Just Like That: "I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."

Sex and the City 2 was — we'll just come right out and say it — a low point of the franchise. Liza Minnelli singing "Single Ladies," offensive cultural stereotyping even by 2009 standards, wall-to-wall bad jokes and even worse puns ("Lawrence of my labia" still haunts my dreams), all stuffed into an enervating two-and-a-half hours.

Even the movie's stars have been less than glowing in their assessment of it. Ahead of the Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That, Chris Noth, Mr. Big himself, recently shared his feelings about SATC 2 and the way that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big's relationship problems were ultimately solved.

"On my side of it, I thought it was less — I was a little uncomfortable with the, um, in the second one, how the issues between Carrie and Big were resolved," Noth told The Guardian. "I don't remember [the films], to tell you the truth. I just remember the series being a lot of fun. I saw the movies once at the premieres and that was it."

Sex and the City the Movie 2 Chris Noth in 'Sex and the City 2' | Credit: New Line Cinema

In previews of And Just Like That, Carrie and Big seem happy, though there's some lingering doubt, as there always is with these two. The first movie dealt with Big leaving Carrie at the altar, with a bird on her head for chrissakes, but in the second, things seemed hunky-dory. Too hunky-dory for comfort.

One of SATC 2's most glaring offenses was the manufactured problem of and solution to Carrie's and Big's marital woes. Those two kooky kids had finally figured it out and were just too darn comfortable in their relationship. That was their problem. So when Big bought a TV for their bedroom, Carrie ran away to Abu Dhabi, kissed a random and wholly unnecessary Aidan (John Corbett), and felt pretty guilty about it.

As it turned out, Carrie just needed space to be Carrie, and not just the vast, chicly appointed space of her's and Big's giant Manhattan penthouse, but her own space: her old apartment, which she conveniently never sold. At the end of the movie, everyone from Carrie and Big to Charlotte and Miranda were using Carrie's old apartment when they needed some alone time. That was the solution. Two and a half hours to get to that.

It feels like the Sex and the City movies were just a fever dream — did they ever really happen? If fans ignore them long enough, will they simply cease to exist? More importantly, will And Just Like That follow any of the movies' convoluted continuity? Time will tell.

And Just Like That Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in 'And Just Like That' | Credit: Steve Sands/shutterstock

Speaking of And Just Like That, Noth also addressed the Samantha in the room, namely, the absence of Kim Cattrall in the new tales of Carrie & Co.

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions," Noth told The Guardian of Cattrall, who has not always seen eye to eye with Parker and won't be appearing on And Just Like That. "I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."

As sad and uncomfortable as it all was, the show will go on, with a slew of guest stars featuring new faces and old faces, and Carrie kissing someone who's thankfully not Aidan this time.

And Just Like That premieres Dec. 9 on HBO Max.

