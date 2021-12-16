The women accused Noth of sexual assault in separate incidents that occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively, citing promotions of SATC's HBO Max revival And Just Like That as triggers of the memories. Noth called the accusations "categorically false" in a statement to THR and confirmed by his representatives to EW.

Chris Noth Chris Noth responds to sexual assault allegations | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the statement reads. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The women, using pseudonyms Zoe and Lily to protect their privacy, don't know each other, but presented allegations with similarities.

Zoe told THR that she met Noth at the age of 22 while working at a high-profile firm, one often occupied by celebrities, in Los Angeles in 2004.

"He would walk by my desk and flirt with me," Zoe said. "He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss was like, 'Mr. Big's leaving messages on your voicemail.'"

The "kind of flirty" voicemails Noth left weren't alarming to Zoe's boss, who said, "This was peak Sex and the City. He was like a god to us."

After meeting at a pool in a building in West Hollywood, Zoe returned a book Noth had left to his apartment, where the alleged assault occurred. Zoe told THR that Noth assaulted her from behind as she faced a mirror.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, 'Stop!'" she said. "And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' And he laughed at me."

The second woman, Lily, who met Noth at the age of 25 while she was a server at shuttered New York nightclub No. 8 in 2015, accused Noth of assaulting her in his apartment after a night out for dinner.

Chris Noth Chris Noth as Mr. Big in 'And Just Like That...' | Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

"We were listening to music, and he has all these books about art and fashion," Lily said. "He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He's older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me."

Lily told THR that Noth thrust his penis into her mouth and later, assaulted her from behind as she faced a mirror.

"I was kind of crying as it happened," she said, adding that "all of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone." In text messages reviewed by THR, Noth hoped to meet for dinner and drinks again, but that didn't come to fruition.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.