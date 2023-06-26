The And Just Like That actor, who is the subject of multiple sexual misconduct and assault allegations, made a rare statement on social media about his status among the cast.

Sex and the City and And Just Like That alum Chris Noth, who's the subject of multiple reports of sexual misconduct and assault, spoke out against a report suggesting he feels "iced out" by the series cast.

"I usually don't respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip… but this article by Samantha Ibrahim is absolute nonsense," the actor said in a statement posted to his Instagram. This was in reference to an article published by the New York Post that was aggregated from an original report put out by RadarOnline.com. "Just thought you'd like to know," Noth added.

RadarOnline's Aaron Johnson reported that Noth felt "iced out" by the actors, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw opposite Noth's Mr. Big/James Preston on both Sex and the City and sequel series And Just Like That. The media outlet quoted an "insider," who said, "He's not invited to their parties. He doesn't get greeting cards or happy birthday texts. He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold."

Four women have alleged Noth sexually assaulted them. Two anonymous women described their experiences in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, while a third woman came forward with allegations in an interview with The Daily Beast. Later, singer Lisa Gentile shared similar statements in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said in a statement released in 2021. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Parker and her And Just Like That costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis supported Noth's accusers in their own statement released across social media at the time that the claims first came to light.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the statement read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

