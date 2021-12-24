Singer Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault and intimidation

A fourth woman has come forward accusing Chris Noth of sexual assault.

During a press conference held by her attorney Gloria Allred on Thursday, singer Lisa Gentile shared an emotional statement claiming that the Sex and the City and And Just Like That actor assaulted her in 2002. Noth's representatives did not respond to EW for comment at the time of publication, but Noth has previously denied similar allegations

Gentile said she first met the actor in 1998 at Da Marino, a restaurant they both frequented in New York City. "Eventually, Chris and I started conversing and we became acquaintances. We would talk mostly about music and show business in the neighborhood," she recounted.

Lisa Gentile Musician Lisa Gentile, pictured here, accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault. | Credit: Lisa Gentile/Instagram

"Then on a Saturday night, in early 2002, we were all hanging out at Da Marino. Around midnight, I was getting ready to leave. Chris offered me a ride home and I said, 'Okay.' When we arrived at my apartment, he asked if he could come up," she said. "I told him I had nothing to offer him to drink and he said, 'That's okay.' He just wanted to see where I lived. He came upstairs. We entered and we went into the kitchen. He wanted to see the rest of the apartment, but I didn't show him because my roommates were sleeping. He used the restroom and I found some old box wine and poured him a glass."

When he returned from the bathroom, Gentile said Noth "started kissing me almost right away" and "forcibly pulled me" against him. "He was slobbering all over me," she said. "I quickly became uncomfortable. Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt. He quickly went under my shirt, and began squeezing them even harder over my bra with his fingers grabbing the exposed skin, not covered by my bra. Then he pushed my bra up with both of his hands," she added.

"I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop him," Gentile continued. "I kept pushing his hands down while he was pushing mine up. I was trying to get him to stop. Then he forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly, and then even harder he pushed my hands down toward his penis. I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yell 'No, I don't want this.' He became extremely angry and started screaming and calling me a tease and a bitch. He stormed out of my apartment."

When Noth left her apartment, Gentile said she woke up her roommate and best friend and told her what happened. The next morning, she said she got a call from Noth. "He warned me that if I ever told a soul about what happened the night before that he would ruin my career, that I would never sing again, and that he would blacklist me in the business. He hung up on me and I immediately called my mother and father crying," she said.

Gentile's allegations come after two anonymous women accused the actor of sexual assault last week, describing separate incidents they told The Hollywood Reporter occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, respectively. Noth denied the allegations in a statement issued to THR and confirmed by his representatives to EW.

Chris Noth Musician Lisa Gentile accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault. | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the statement read. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Shortly after, a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations, telling The Daily Beast that Noth groped her at a restaurant in New York in 2010. A rep for Noth denied the accusations, calling the account a "complete fabrication" in a statement to PEOPLE.

Noth has been dropped by his agency A3 Artists Agency and several projects, including CBS' The Equalizer, in the wake of the allegations. On Monday, Noth's And Just Like That costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement in support of the women who have come forward.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," the statement, shared on social media, read. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.