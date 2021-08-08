Christopher Meloni gets oiled up in behind the scenes video

Christopher Meloni knows what the Internet wants, so on Saturday, the Law and Order: Organized Crime star obliged.

After leaving the Internet's collective mouth agape with his Men's Health cover (and accompanying photoshoot) earlier this week, Meloni delivered behind-the-scenes content over the weekend, showing him shirtless and getting oiled up for the headline-making mag spread.

"#SlatherItUp," the actor hashtagged his Instagram video, which starts out with a look at his adorable dog, before the star quickly pans up to show himself being worked on by the team, who get him bronzed-up (see below).

"As @theebillbutler says, I was/am fire island ready," Meloni captioned the video, referencing the person who spoke off camera and noted the actor was primed for the summer getaway destination.

Meloni's follow-up Instagram post -- addressed to Marsha (AKA Mariska Hargitay) -- captures him saying, "I've been told I broke the Internet," which could be a reference to Hargitay's own photo of the actor on her page, or their Insta chat, but is probably/should really be all about the oiled up shoot video (especially if you read the comments, for example: "they're getting paid for this?").

Meloni opened up about the Meloni-assance/Chris-aissance? (have we decided on what to call it yet?) in the new Men's Health cover story.

"It's cool as s---," he told the mag. "The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, 'Did you ever think in a million years you'd be on the cover of Men's Health?' I said, 'Certainly not at age 60.'"

Meloni has back on set as Elliot Stabler, filming the next season of Organized Crime, recently sharing pics on social, including one showing him with some nuns -- or actors dressed as nuns -- earlier in the week.

Speaking to EW's Lynette Rice about his Law and Order franchise return earlier this year, Meloni said it felt right.

"It felt great, a surprising sense of freedom," he told Rice about putting on Stabler's badge again. "It was a very interesting feeling because I rarely get it. It was just kind of a weird sign that everything's right, and I was where I belonged."