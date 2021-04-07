Chris Lilley revives Ja'mie King after 8 years on quiche new podcast

Controversial comedian returns to the beloved character after Netflix and the BBC removed his early works from their services.

Chris Lilley's latest career move is so random. We can't believe he just did that.

The controversial 46-year-old actor has revived his beloved Ja'mie King character in an official capacity for the first time in nearly eight years with the surprise launch of a new satirical podcast called Ja'miezing, which will see Ja'mie, now a university student, attempting to explore "woke" culture in weekly 15-minute episodes.

"Hi sluts. It's me Ja'mie. I know it's been f-----g ages. So this podcast is an assignment for uni and I really need you to subscribe to it so I pass my social media subject. Seriously. It's gonna be a weekly thing and I'm gonna give you tips on beauty and relationships and crap like that," Lilley wrote on the podcast's official Facebook page. "I've got a lot to tell you. Also. Sorry if anyone's offended. I'm trying hard to be woke but like no offence if I offend you. And I get a bit X-rated sometimes too. But I'm a f-----g loose unit so deal and/or grow a pair. Anyway. Whatevs. I love you SO f-----g much. Ja'mie xoxo"

Lilley first appeared as Ja'mie on his Australian TV series We Can Be Heroes, playing her as a bratty, narcissistic 17-year-old girl from a wealthy family. He later worked the character into the show's spin-off, Summer Heights High, in 2007, before the character received a standalone series, Ja'mie: Private School Girl, which aired on HBO in 2013. Though Lilley hasn't performed as Ja'mie in an official capacity since Private School Girl, the character's numerous quotes remain popular on social media.

Lilley has yet to release a new TV series since the 2019 premiere of his Netflix comedy Lunatics, which dropped roughly one year before the company (and the BBC) removed several of his projects — including Summer Heights High, We Can be Heroes, Jonah from Tonga, and Angry Boys — from their services due to the comedian's portrayals of people of color.

