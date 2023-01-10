Logan Lerman is fine with Chris Hemsworth thinking he's an Extraction 2 stuntman

"He probably doesn't know who I am. He has no idea."

Logan Lerman can add a new job title to his resume — at least if you ask Chris Hemsworth.

On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, the Hunters star revealed that Hemsworth once mistook him for an Extraction 2 stuntman while they were both working out at a gym in Prague. Rather than point out the error, Lerman — who was filming the second and final season of Prime Video's alt-history Nazi drama at the time — decided it was best to just roll with it.

"We're filming out there and [Hunters] is an action show, so you have to continue working out and things like that, so I'd always go to the gym and I'd be stuck just me and Chris Hemsworth," Lerman recalled. "And there's nothing more emasculating than working out next to Chris Hemsworth."

Lerman said they saw one another frequently until Hemsworth's flub left the Perks of Being a Wallflower star at a sudden and difficult crossroads. "We're down there often and we start talking," he told Jimmy Fallon and Hunters costar Al Pacino. "And for some reason, he thought I was a stunt guy on his movie."

And so, presented with this dilemma, what did Lerman do? "I never told him that I wasn't," he confessed. "I just pretended like I was this stunt guy on his film showing up everyday. I'm like, 'Work was crazy yesterday in the prison set. Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I know what you mean.'"

While Lerman's dedication to the hole he dug himself in order to save Hemsworth from embarrassment is commendable, he understands that it also meant the Marvel star has no clue who was actually lifting weights or running on the treadmill next to him. "He probably doesn't know who I am," Logan quipped. "He has no idea."

For what it's worth, Hemsworth is pretty proud of the stunt work in Extraction 2. "There's something so satisfying about that," he told EW recently. "In this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

And if Hemsworth wants to catch up on Lerman's actual onscreen work, he can check out Hunters season 2 when it premieres Jan. 13. Watch the video above for more from Lerman.

