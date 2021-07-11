Yes, that was Chris Hemsworth's voice as Frog Thor in Loki

The latest episode of Loki was filled with clever Easter eggs, and one of them may be the most meta – and the best one yet. Director Kate Herron confirmed that the voice of "Throg" (the frog variant of Thor that briefly appeared) was voiced by none other than his human counterpart, a.k.a. Chris Hemsworth.

"We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way," Herron told For All Nerds in a new interview. "We recorded him for that. His voice going 'Ahhh!' That's a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that."

In the penultimate episode of the Disney+ show, Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie (a Loki variant) find themselves trapped in "The Void" – a desolate landscape where those who are "pruned" by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) end up. While meeting other Loki variants who have also ended up in The Void, Loki is taken to Kid Loki (Jack Veal)'s lair, where fans get a glimpse of the Thor variant Throg: an actual frog trapped in a glass jar.

When EW asked head writer Michael Waldron about the Easter eggs in the episode – including Throg – Waldron gave all the credit to Herron. "There were a few I wrote in there. I think that I was probably more focused on, 'Alright, how the hell do we make Alioth make sense?" [Laughs] But yeah, it was kind of a team effort getting that stuff in there. Like the Thanos-copter, that was the production team. They did an amazing job really making the episode a treat for fans in that way."

Unlike other Easter eggs in the show, this is one that doesn't actually hint at anything bigger in the show's narrative, though it does sneakily tie into the episode's title "Journey into Mystery," which takes its name from a 1962 comic where Thor first appears. The moment is simply a fun treat for fans a little connective tissue in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Granted, it could signal that there are more variants of different Marvel characters out there. The final episode of Loki airs next week and at this point, anything's fair game.