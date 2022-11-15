Watch Chris Hemsworth and his famous brothers brave an Arctic swim in Limitless sneak-peek clip

Chris Hemsworth and his brothers, fellow actors Liam and Luke Hemsworth, dive into near-freezing Arctic waters in EW's exclusive look at his upcoming health docuseries, Limitless.

The series, created by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Mother!), is set to follow the Thor actor as he explores the potentials of the human body, working closely with scientists and other experts to discover ways to reduce stress, maximize performance, and reverse the aging process.

Thus, the research process will entail some extraordinary challenges, including swimming in the Arctic and dangling thousands of feet above the ground — and from the looks of the video above, the six-part docuseries (out Nov. 16 on Disney+) appears to be a family affair.

"All my brothers and my friends have done so far is laugh at me, so this is payback time," Hemsworth says in the clip, before he and his entourage dive into the freezing cold water.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Liam and Chris Hemsworth in 'Limitless' | Credit: National Geographic for Disney+/Craig Parry

Hemsworth previously told EW he gained an understanding and appreciation "for how incredible the human body and mind is, and what potential we all have" thanks to the series. "It was one extreme after another — a series of scientific experiments where I was the guinea pig," the actor said. "I was just in awe of the individuals I was working with who did this day to day."

"There's this very normal human fear of death that has kind of become a big point of conversation in culture right now," Aronofsky added. "Mostly because the boomers are getting really old, and suddenly a lot of resources are going into the science of longevity. All the biggest tech companies have all these departments and wings that are looking into it."

Limitless premieres Nov. 16 on Disney+. Watch EW's exclusive look at the series in the video above.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.