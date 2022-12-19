The former Bachelor franchise host will launch The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... With Chris Harrison next month.

Chris Harrison announces new podcast: 'I have not spoken publicly for two years about this'

Chris Harrison is ready to let the "journey" begin... again.

Eighteen months after stepping down as host of the Bachelor franchise, the former Bachelor Nation love guru is returning to the public eye with a new venture: The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever... With Chris Harrison.

As you may recall (or may have blocked out to give your brain some peace), Harrison was removed from the Bachelor franchise in 2018 following blowback from an interview with former Bachelorette-turned-EXTRA host Rachel Lindsay. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for attending a plantation-themed sorority party in college. He later apologized for "excusing historical racism," but the damage was done and he stepped down five months later.

"I have not spoken publicly for two years about this," says Harrison in the trailer for his new podcast, which debuts on January 9, 2023. "I think it will be cathartic. I'm looking forward to getting this off my shoulders and repairing this, moving forward, and letting everybody hear from me."

While the trailer implies that Most Dramatic Podcast Ever will include Harrison's thoughts on the circumstances surrounding his Bachelor exit, it should be noted that the press release from iHeartRadio does not mention the long-running ABC dating show or any of its spin-offs by name. According to the release, the podcast will feature Harrison's take on "all things relationships," and that each week he'll discuss "dating, marriage, love, loss, and more."

It continues: "For the first time ever, Chris will discuss everything, and there's no telling what he will have to say."

At the time of Harrison's departure from the Bachelor franchise, Variety reported that he had reached a $10 million dollar settlement with ABC and Warner Bros., the studio that produces the shows, and that part of his settlement included a public statement indicating an "amicable parting of ways." Given that — and the very carefully worded iHeartRadio press release — fans looking for a Bachelor Nation tell-all may be disappointed.

Listen to the full trailer for Most Dramatic Podcast Ever below.



