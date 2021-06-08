Chris Harrison on Bachelor exit: 'I've had a truly incredible run'

Harrison first came under fire in February, after an interview he gave to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on EXTRA. Lindsay pressed the host about photos that surfaced of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at a "plantation-themed" sorority party in 2018. While Harrison said he wasn't defending Kirkconnell's actions, he also condemned the "judge, jury, executioner" attitude of critics attacking her online: "This poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don't know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this. And my guess is, this woman needs a little time." (Kirkconnell apologized for her "racist and offensive actions.")