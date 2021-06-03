No Chris Harrison in Paradise, celebs including David Spade to fill in on Bachelor spin-off

With Chris Harrison still on hiatus, ABC will tap a rotating cast of celebrities to host Bachelor in Paradise.

Looks like Chris Harrison's exile from Bachelor Nation will continue into the summer, rose lovers.

EW can confirm that Harrison will not return to host season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC. (Variety first reported the news.) Instead, a rotating roster of celebrity guest hosts, including comedian David Spade, will greet the singles as they arrive in Mexico.

Harrison has been on an extended hiatus from the Bachelor franchise since early this year. In February, controversy erupted over racism in the franchise after Harrison's interview with EXTRA correspondent (and former Bachelorette) Rachel Lindsay.

Harrison later apologized for his comments during the interview and announced he was "stepping aside" from the franchise temporarily. In March, the host told GMA's Michael Strahan, "I plan to be back, and I want to be back." About a week later, ABC and Warner Horizon announced Harrison would not be hosting season 17 of The Bachelorette, which premieres June 7. Former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will step in as hosts to guide Bachelorette Katie Thurston on her "journey" to find "love."

No word yet if Harrison will host season 18 of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young, which premieres later this fall.

