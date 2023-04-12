"To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat."

Chris Evans is 'so scared' of hosting Saturday Night Live that he's avoided it 'like the plague' for years

Live from New York, it's… not Chris Evans. At least if he has anything to say about it.

"I've avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I'm so scared," Evans told Entertainment Tonight. "It's terrifying to me. To me, it would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat."

Instead of taking over the show's reins, the Captain America star would much rather pop up in one of de Armas' upcoming sketches. "A cameo sounds great — that's perfect," he said. "In and out… get your toes wet."

As for why Evans doesn't think he's a good fit for SNL? "I'm not a funny person," he explained. "Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I'm not a funny person."

He continued, "I just know how I would feel… it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret. 'Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.'"

Still, if he thinks hosting isn't right for him, Evans is fully supportive of de Armas' upcoming gig.

"I tip my hat to her," he said. "She's going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me."

