The Captain America star thanked his "fantastic fans" for supporting him after the revealing mishap.

Chris Evans calls his NSFW photo post 'embarrassing' but says 'you gotta roll with the punches'

Chris Evans can't help but cringe in his first TV interview since accidentally posting an NSFW photo on Instagram, but called the situation a learning experience.

Evans spoke to Tamron Hall about the mishap in an episode of her show that aired Tuesday. The Captain America star said he's extremely grateful for the support of his fans after he accidentally leaked NSFW photos of himself on his Instagram Story over the weekend.

"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," Evans told Hall. "You know, things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice."

Evans was on the Tamron Hall show to promote A Starting Point, a new bipartisan civic engagement internet channel he created alongside Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani.

The actor first addressed his photo gaffe yesterday on social media by hoping to turn a not-so-good thing into something positive.

"Now that I have your attention, Vote Nov 3!!!" he exclaimed on Twitter.

Watch his exchange with Hall in full above.