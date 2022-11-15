Three years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Avengers have assembled once again for a very unique cause: to totally and wholeheartedly make fun of Chris Evans.

"It very quickly was like, 'What are you doing with your hands back there?'" Hemsworth dished on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, referring to the magazine's cover and its photo of Evans with his hands tucked behind his back. "Downey said he's being arrested. I said it was a beautiful mugshot. Then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won't repeat."

He noted that Renner, in particular, often says the most "filthy" things very "often." Oh, to be a fly on the wall of that text thread.

The Extraction star, who was crowned Sexiest Man Alive back in 2014, revealed that he was very proud of Evans taking over the title, calling it a true "passing of the torch" moment. "He's indeed a sexy man," Hemsworth said. "So well done, you know? Thank your parents!"

To be fair, Evans knew well in advance that he'd soon be hearing from all of his pals about his latest achievement. "Really this will just be a point of bullying," he jokingly told the outlet. "It's ripe for harassment."

And well, when it comes to teasing their old pal Steve Rogers, it seems that the Avengers can do that all day.

Watch Hemsworth dish about the newest Sexiest Man Alive — and his experience climbing a 100 foot rope while dangling 1,000 feet in the air — in the clip above.

