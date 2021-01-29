Chloe x Halle explain how doing Grown-ish helped enhance their live performances

Sibling duo Chloe x Halle were well-known musicians before they ever got cast as the fan-favorite Forster twins on the hit Freeform series Grown-ish. And since they've been on the show, the Beyoncé protégés have reached a whole new level of prominence with their second album, Ungodly Hour.

After releasing the first single, "Do It," their first to ever land on the Hot 100, the pair have been a mainstay on the quarantine concert circuit, making the absolute most of their infamous tennis court with some dynamic, show-stopping performances on shows like Good Morning America and the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Chloe Bailey shares with EW how working on Grown-ish helped with those live performances. "Acting and music correlate ... because you are playing a character in acting, and with each song, you're playing another character, you're telling a different story, and it's just another way to express yourself." Younger sister Halle Bailey adds, "I love venturing into acting because it's another outlet for us. It's another outlet for me and I feel like I can get what's inside out in some way."

Continuing to balance both music and acting, the pair is currently nominated for three Grammys and separately preparing for roles in two upcoming films. "I'm really proud of my sister and what she's going to accomplish in the acting world," says Chloe in reference to her sister Halle being cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, the oldest sister will soon be seen alongside Russell Crowe in the thriller The Georgetown Project.

