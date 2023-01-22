Bring your hopes, bring your desires, but don't bring an attitude.

Chloe Fineman reprises Jennifer Coolidge impersonation in 'Black Lotus' spoof on SNL

Fineman donned her best Monica Vitti (or, uh, Peppa Pig) garb for "The Black Lotus," a sketch centered on Black hotel staff at a luxury resort unmoved by the antics of their wealthy tourist guests. Host Aubrey Plaza traded in her persona as Harper for a no-nonsense employee who takes direction from no one, while Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson showed no discretion and kept their noses out of their messy guests' businesses.

The teaser for the faux HBO series promised "all the decadence, all the intrigue," and "none of the foolishness." In a spoof of season 2 character Dominic (Michael Imperioli) requesting keys for two local Italian escorts (played by Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò), Nwodim calls out across the room, "Hey William! Give these whores a spare key to the room!" Later, in a spoof that featured characters Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Jack (Leo Woodall), Nwodim says to Thompson, "He's going to kill her."

Later, Plaza's character attacks a parody of insufferable season 1 character Shane (Jake Lacy) as he demands another suite. "Bring your hopes, bring your desires, but don't bring an attitude," the logline continued.

Fineman has impressed with her parody of Coolidge before. Last month, she brought it out for a sketch that featured Coolidge impressed by Christmas stuff. Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her role as Tanya in the series, responded to it soon after on Instagram and hailed it as "exceptionally brilliant" and "hilarious."

Watch "The Black Lotus" sketch above. Read EW's recap of the episode hosted by Plaza with musical guest Sam Smith.

