"I gotta not do things outside naked," the Saturday Night Live star said.

Chloe Fineman is issuing a word of warning to those thinking about poking fun at HBO's new series The Idol: Don't do it outdoors.

On Friday, the Saturday Night Live star posted a video that featured her impersonating Lily-Rose Depp's character Jocelyn by sporting lingerie backward, smoking multiple cigarettes, and dramatically dancing toward the camera. However, Fineman revealed in a subsequent TikTok that the real joke was actually on her because she had some very awkward encounters with her neighbors while trying to film it.

"I was like, I should play around with something about The Idol," she explained in the clip. "Cut to, I found my lingerie, I'm in — I don't even know if you can call them clothing, it's see-through, my nips are out — and I'm in the front yard trying to film something at like 8:30 in the morning because my brain is broken and that's when I have ideas."

As Fineman soon discovered, 8:30 a.m. also happens to be "when kids go to school" and, apparently, when her Los Angeles neighbors leave the house for the day.

"All of my neighbors were like, 'Oh! You're back in town!'" she said with a sigh. "I don't know if this will turn into anything good but… yeah… I gotta not do things outside naked."

Earlier in the clip, Fineman explained that she believed that she and Depp looked similar with an Instagram filter on "because of our foreheads." She added, "I love her and I think she's great."

In her TikTok parody, Fineman channels her inner Jocelyn by waving multiple cigarettes in the air as she talks about wanting to create "music that f---s." She adds, "Anyway, I met this guy last night. His name's Tedros, he was like, dressed in a bat cave, but I think he's gonna change my career."

She also recreates the scene from the series' first episode in which Tedros (the Weeknd) covers Jocelyn's face with her red robe, although in this version, Fineman sings Cher's "Believe," Natasha Bedingfield's "Pocketful of Sunshine," and Jewel's "Hands" instead.

Fineman captioned the post, "I guess my auditin [sic] got lost in the mail… "

