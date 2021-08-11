Chloe Bennet exits the CW's Powerpuff pilot

The CW's Powerpuff has lost one of its heroes.

EW has confirmed that Chloe Bennet has exited the network's live-action Powerpuff Girls pilot. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum was originally cast as Blossom, one of third of the show's titular super-trio.

Based on the Cartoon Network animated series, Powerpuff's pilot was developed and in consideration for the upcoming television season; however, the CW ultimately decided to redevelop and reshoot it because the pilot was deemed "a little too campy," according to CW president Mark Pedowitz. Warner Bros. TV, the studio, started making deals to extend the cast's availability for the new pilot cycle, but, EW has learned, Bennet couldn't sign on due to scheduling conflicts and ultimately had to step away from the show. Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault, who were cast as Bubbles and Buttercup, respectively, are still attached to Powerpuff, and casting for Blossom will begin in the fall.

POWERPUFF GIRLS Credit: James Acomb/The CW

The prospective show promises as grown-up, live-action take on the Powerpuff Girls. Executive produced and written by Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody, the series picks up the three women as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent losing their childhoods to crimefighting and must now decide whether or not to reunite when "the world needs them more than ever."

The original pilot also starred Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, the trio's father; Nicholas Podany as Jojo Mondel; and Robyn Lively as Sara Bellum. Regnier and Cody are also still part of the project, which is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

Variety was the first to report Bennet's departure.