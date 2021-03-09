Meet the new Powerpuff Girls.

Executive produced and written by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), the prospective series picks up with the trio as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having spent their childhoods fighting crime. "Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" the logline asks. Given the show's premise, Bennet's casting makes an enormous amount of sense since she just finished her seven season run as the heroine Quake on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Get a former superhero to play a former superhero.

Image zoom Buttercup, Blossom, Bubbles in Cartoon Network's 'Powerpuff Girls' | Credit: Everett Collection

Here's who each woman will play

Bennet has been cast as Blossom Utonium. "Though she was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, Blossom's repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms," reads the character description.

Cameron (who recurred on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at one point) will play Bubbles Utonium: "Bubbles' sweet-girl disposition won America's hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself."

Perrault as Buttercup Utonium: "Buttercup was the rebellious badass of the Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life."

Image zoom Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage; Saty + Pratha; Marcus V. Richardson

The Powerpuff Girls pilot will be directed by executive producer Maggie Kiley (Dirty John, Riverdale). Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden also serve as EPs, and Erika Kennair is a producer.

