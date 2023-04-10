"I saw Taraji P. Henson and the first thing she said was, ‘You were incredible in 'Swarm’ and, ‘Keep going!’" Bailey told Tamron Hall.

It's never easy transitioning from a child star to adult roles, but Chlöe Bailey seems to be doing just fine. At least if you stay off Twitter. Which she does — so any negative comments about her sex scene in Swarm don't affect her.

While Bailey also received raves as Dom's sister Marissa, some took issue with the 24-year-old's brief — and, to be fair, not at all graphic — sex scene with costar Damson Idris. On Friday's The Tamron Hall Show, Bailey revealed that she didn't personally see the negative comments, but she's incredibly proud of her work as an actress. And so is Taraji P. Henson.

Swarm Season 1 Chlöe Bailey (left) and Dominique Fishback in 'Swarm' | Credit: Warrick Page/Amazon Prime

Bailey discussed removing Twitter from her phone and how it gave her a sense of freedom, when before she felt as if she was changing herself to fit other people's perceptions of her. That freedom extended to the "controversy" — or a few people ranting on Twitter — over her appearance in Swarm.

"You want to know the great thing about removing Twitter from your phone? Anything negative I did not see!" Bailey told Hall. "In turn, I was just proud of the work I did as an actress. Let me tell you something that just boosted my confidence as an actress so much. A little earlier today, I saw the incredible Taraji P. Henson and the first thing she said was like, 'You were incredible in Swarm and she was like, 'Keep going!' And that just meant so much to me."

Bailey, who recently released her solo debut album In Pieces, has been acting before she and her sister Halle rose to musical fame on YouTube and became protégés of Beyoncé herself. She admitted to Hall that being on Swarm only "opened my love for acting so much more."

"That was really the first time I felt comfortable being raw and open," Bailey said of her Swarm experience. "Why I love Marissa and resonated with her is because on the outside, she's this huge ball of sunshine. She's so like positive and she in turn was dealing with her own personal issues so you really never know what people are going through and I felt honored to play her and to share her."

She added, "I think people are so used to seeing me so done up and 'Hi! Hey!' It's always different to see me in that light but that's what acting is all about."

