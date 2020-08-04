Chip and Joanna Gaines returning for more Fixer Upper

Before Chip and Joanna Gaines built an empire, they were a husband and wife duo who flipped houses. That was the inspiration behind their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, when it launched in 2013. The series followed Chip and Jo as they'd help a client find a home in Waco, Texas, and then, well, fix it up.

The hit series ran for five seasons before ending in April of 2018. And with the Gaines' expanding their empire to include books, magazines, home product lines, and their own network, it seemed as though the time for Fixer Upper had passed. Until now.

On Tuesday, the couple released a video sharing the exciting news that they've signed on for a new season of Fixer Upper, one which will air exclusively on their Magnolia Network (set to launch in 2021).

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," Chip and Joanna said in a statement. "These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!"

See both of their tweets with the news below.