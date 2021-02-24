Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal second Magnolia series with Johnnyswim

In an exclusive clip from that episode, which you can watch above, the Ramirezes talk about their experience filming the new series, which will document the musicians' life at home with their kids following the cancellation of Johnnyswim's 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "With [our first series] Home on the Road, there's so much going on on the road — there's shows, there's kids, there's trying to film stuff, and do we have what we need — there's so much that goes into it," Amanda says. "But [with At Home With Johnnyswim] we had nothing better to do. We were quarantined. We were trying to figure out how do we have fun with the kids when they can't leave and how do we make music? So it was just, I don't know, let's get the cameras, let's do this, let's have some fun. So for me, that was more fun."