Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal second Magnolia series with Johnnyswim
Watch an exclusive clip of At Home With Johnnyswim, featuring musical duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez.
The Magnolia television family is fixin' to expand.
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network has added a second original series with the musical duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez of Johnnyswim, titled At Home With Johnnyswim, the couples announced in today's episode of the network's digital series Road to Launch.
In an exclusive clip from that episode, which you can watch above, the Ramirezes talk about their experience filming the new series, which will document the musicians' life at home with their kids following the cancellation of Johnnyswim's 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "With [our first series] Home on the Road, there's so much going on on the road — there's shows, there's kids, there's trying to film stuff, and do we have what we need — there's so much that goes into it," Amanda says. "But [with At Home With Johnnyswim] we had nothing better to do. We were quarantined. We were trying to figure out how do we have fun with the kids when they can't leave and how do we make music? So it was just, I don't know, let's get the cameras, let's do this, let's have some fun. So for me, that was more fun."
Added Abner, "Trying to find a way to be ourselves and express ourselves and get some energy out the way that I think is unique to us — I think you get to see that on At Home With Johnnyswim."
The eight-episode series joins the growing slate of original programming coming to Magnolia Network, which is set to launch July 15 on Discovery+ and in the forthcoming Magnolia app. At Home With Johnnyswim is produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines' production company Blind Nil.
The full season of the duo's first docu-series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, is produced by Left/Right and is currently available to stream on Discovery+ as part of the Magnolia Network Preview. That series follows their three-month, cross-country tour while juggling their growing family and finding new adventures in each city along the way.
