Chip and Joanna Gaines delay Magnolia Network launch, announce preview special

Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network launch set for Oct. 4 will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they're ready to share a preview with fans of what's ahead.

“Right now, it’s important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time,” the pair said in a statement. “With this as our top priority, we’ve decided to delay Magnolia Network’s launch until we can safely resume production."

Although they did not announce a new launch date, fans wanting to get a glimpse of what to expect from the cable network are in luck. "In the meantime, we are hosting this special preview where we’ll give you a peek into what we’ve been working on and more of what’s to come for this network we’re building," the pair said.

Image zoom Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The home renovating duo will release Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & a Look Ahead, a four-hour special airing Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m. ET on DIY Network. Viewers will get sneak previews of the network's upcoming line-up of original programming including:

Growing Floret : Follows Floret Flower Farm, one of the most successful organic flower farms in the U.S. and how they're tackling an expansion.

Follows Floret Flower Farm, one of the most successful organic flower farms in the U.S. and how they're tackling an expansion. Home on the Road ​ : Follows Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez and family as they tour the country seeking out home and community wherever they go.

: Follows Amanda Sudano Ramirez and Abner Ramirez and family as they tour the country seeking out home and community wherever they go. Bespoke Kitchen s: Follows England-based deVOL Kitchens and their collective of craftspeople as they design and transform stunning kitchens and interiors.

s: Follows England-based deVOL Kitchens and their collective of craftspeople as they design and transform stunning kitchens and interiors. Family Dinner : Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America exploring how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

: Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America exploring how the cultural, regional, and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat. Restoration Road : Follows woodworker Clint Harp as he travels the country in search of some of the oldest structures still standing today, examining how they were built and restored.

: Follows woodworker Clint Harp as he travels the country in search of some of the oldest structures still standing today, examining how they were built and restored. The Fieldhouse : How former NFL star Justin Bane turned his passion for the game into a passion for helping others via his The Fieldhouse gym in Abilene, Texas.

: How former NFL star Justin Bane turned his passion for the game into a passion for helping others via his The Fieldhouse gym in Abilene, Texas. Super Dad : Follows Taylor Calmus and his squad of builders as they work with families that have an inspired idea for their children.

Follows Taylor Calmus and his squad of builders as they work with families that have an inspired idea for their children. Home Work : How Andy and Candis Meredith and family work together to convert a 113-year-old, 20,000 square-foot schoolhouse into their dream home.

: How Andy and Candis Meredith and family work together to convert a 113-year-old, 20,000 square-foot schoolhouse into their dream home. The Lost Kitchen : Follows Maine restaurant owner Erin French as she takes reservations by postcard submittals from people hoping to experience a meal they will never forget.

: Follows Maine restaurant owner Erin French as she takes reservations by postcard submittals from people hoping to experience a meal they will never forget. Inn the Works: Follow Lindsey Kurowski as she restores The Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear, Calif., a campground constructed in the 1920s that's fallen on hard times.

For fans of the married couple from back in their Fixer Upper days, the special will reminisce about how it all started with never-seen-before footage and stories about their journey to the top.

