Sabrina showrunner hints the now-canceled Part 5 would've been Riverdale crossover

As if it wasn't hard enough to learn that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 will be the last we get of the Netflix series, fans also got a glimpse of what would've been in store for the planned Part 5: the long-awaited Riverdale crossover.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner of both CAOS and Riverdale who also created the horror-tinged Sabrina comics, shared a message on Twitter after Netflix announced the end of the Kiernan Shipka-led show. "Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, 'Witch War,' would've been AMAZING," he tweeted. "To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book..."

Aguirre-Sacasa then included a piece of imagery that declared "the witches of Riverdale are coming..." teasing a face-off between the teens of his CW drama and twitches of his Netflix drama.

Both shows have long courted each other since they're both set in the same universe. The neighboring town of Greendale, where Sabrina (Shipka) resides, lies just beyond Sweetwater River border of Riverdale. Characters and locations constantly cross show lines. Part 3 of CAOS notably took Sabrina and her cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) to the estate of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), and Riverdale saw Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) interviewing Baxter High's own Billy Marlin (Ty Wood) for a story.

“I would hate if there was no way possible for there ever to be a crossover,” Aguirre-Sacasa once told EW. “I think there’d be a great episode where the Riverdale kids hear about a haunted house in Greendale and try to break in and it’s Sabrina’s house. There’s totally a universe where that happens. Or now that we’ve got Sabrina and Riverdale, maybe there’s a standalone Afterlife movie or something that we can do combining both casts.”

CAOS will now end with Part 4, part of Netflix's season 2 order of episodes. The next eight-episode batch will see what happens when The Eldritch Terrors finally arrive in Greendale. Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Michelle Gomez, and Luke Cook also feature in the cast.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four."

