Chilling Adventures of Sabrina welcomes the Eldritch Terrors in new Part 4 trailer

It's the end of the world (again) in a new look at the final season.

Something wicked this way comes, and a new trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 signals its arrival.

For the final eight episodes of Riverdale's companion series, both of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrinas (the one living life at Baxter High and the one secretly sitting on the throne of Hell), the coven, and the Fright Club are facing the Eldritch Terrors, something a mad Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) has been raving about since getting his clutches on that time-warping egg.

The Eldritch Terrors are ancient, world-destroying beings. The Weird, The Returned, and The Darkness are just a few of them. The witches of Greendale will have to do battle with each one as they arrive, leading up to the biggest threat of all, The Void, which brings with it the end of all things. Of course, Blackwood is out here, still in a crazed stupor, trying to harness the magic of the Terrors to manipulate reality itself.

A new image gives us a better look at the angelic entity spotted in the trailer as Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) is explaining The Void.

Image zoom Credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

There are a lot of other plot points packed into this trailer, and for that matter, the eight episodes, which will mark the final season for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) is still trying to win his way back into Sabrina's heart by, it appears, becoming a student at Baxter High; Hilda (Lucy Davis) is still canoodling with Dr. Cerberus; the Fright Club's garage band takes the stage; Theo (Lachlan Watson) and Robin are still going strong; Caliban (Sam Corlett) is coming back into the mix, as spotted in another photo from the series; and there are still the ripple effects to consider from when Sabrina messed with time.

Image zoom Credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail Cowen also return for Part 4, arriving on Netflix this Dec. 31.