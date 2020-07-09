Chilling Adventures of Sabrina to end with Part 4

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina type TV Show network Netflix genre Drama

The Spellmans have cast their last spell ... though we haven't seen it yet.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will conclude with Part 4 of the series, meaning that the final eight episodes will be the series' last. Those eight episodes are set to air in late 2020 and will explore what happens when The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale. (Odds are it won't be good.)

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan [Shipka] as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. "I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four."

Additionally, Netflix revealed first look photos at the final episodes. See what the episodes have in store below.

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Image zoom DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX

Image zoom

