Chicago P.D. mainstay Jesse Lee Soffer, who has played Det. Jay Halstead since the NBC drama debuted in 2014, is departing the show sometime in the upcoming 10th season, the actor confirmed on Monday.

Variety was the first to report the news, which Soffer then confirmed on social media.

"This is sad but true," the actor tweeted. "Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

Soffer released a longer statement on the matter to the press, which EW confirmed.

"I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates, and our incredible crew," he said. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

NBC had no comment on the matter at this time.

Jesse Lee Soffer, the actor behind Det. Jay Halstead on NBC's 'Chicago P.D.,' is leaving the show this fall in season 10.

Soffer first arrived as Halstead in Chicago Fire season 2 back in 2013. That show then led to the Chicago P.D. spin-off. He also made appearances over the years on Chicago Med, another show in the One Chicago universe. The actor will now depart Chicago P.D. sometime this fall.

Former Chicago P.D. showrunner Eid had stepped down from his role to focus on showrunning duties on Law & Order and FBI. Sigan has since taken over the head position on Chicago P.D.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who guest starred in the season 9 finale as Intelligence rookie Dante Torres, will be taking a larger role in season 10 as a series regular.

Season 10 will premiere on NBC Wednesday, Sep. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

