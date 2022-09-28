Chicago P.D. boss says Burgess and Ruzek answers are coming very soon

They're together, and then they're not. They're co-parenting a kid and occasionally, when the moment calls for it, kissing. Then he's... giving her a house?!

Chicago P.D.'s Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are the drama's biggest will-they-won't-they couple. Their on-again, off-again relationship has been at the center of the series from the jump, and even now, with the show in its 10th season, fans still aren't quite sure how their story will end.

CHICAGO P.D. -- "Let it Bleed" Episode 1002 -- Pictured: Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC) Patrick Flueger on 'Chicago P.D.' | Credit: Lori Allen/NBC

But season 9 did see the couple take a big step forward. Well, kind of. Toward the end of last season, Ruzek gave Burgess (and Makayla) his home. "You saw him leave off with the resolve of, 'This is what I want to do, this makes me feel like I'm contributing. Even if you cut me out entirely, at least I know I gave her this thing that was such a positive aspect of my life,'" Flueger told EW at the time. "I love that speech that they wrote for him talking about the memories, and there is some resolve in knowing that came from the heart. I think he meant what he said: He's not trying to move in, he's legitimately trying to provide and put something out there that he thinks would be really good for Makayla as she grows up."

CHICAGO P.D. -- "A Good Man" Episode 1003 -- Pictured: Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess -- (Photo by: Lori Allen/NBC) Marina Squerciati on 'Chicago P.D.' | Credit: Lori Allen/NBC

Now, showrunner Gwen Sigan adds to EW, "That guy wears his heart on his sleeve, and that's great." But speaking to whether Burgess will accept this grand gesture, Sigan continues, "We will answer that all in episode 2, and we will see her make the decision of what she's going to do and see them firmly plant some new boundaries of where they're at with their family and what that's going to look like moving forward."

And knowing those two, we feel like it's safe to say that it isn't going to be nearly as romantic as we're all hoping.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

