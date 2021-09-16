Chicago Party Aunt gets rowdy with RuPaul in boozy new series

Lauren Ash exclusively chats about Netflix's latest adult animated comedy, which she fully immersed herself in Chicago drinking culture to prepare for: "Luckily it paid off!"

Sometimes all it takes to prepare for a role is a stiff swig of vodka.

"Listen, I'm always immersing myself in bar culture just in case this kind of opportunity arises— and luckily it paid off," Superstore alum Lauren Ash, the voice behind the titular hard-partying fortysomething dame, tells EW of her new animated series Chicago Party Aunt.

Inspired by a satirical Twitter account created by Chris Witaske, Ash's Diane gets a brisk awakening when her Stanford-bound nephew, Daniel (Rory O'Malley), decides to spend a gap year in the Windy City, just as the salon she works at gets a corporate makeover from Manhattan transplant Gideon (RuPaul).

Fall TV Preview RuPaul and Lauren Ash get wild in 'Chicago Party Aunt.' | Credit: Netflix

Ash admits she "gasped" at some of Diane's binge-drinking-fueled high jinks, but there's actually a unique love-soaked heart at the bottom of the outwardly brash series' glass.

"This is the lady you're going to chat to in the bathroom, who will compliment you on your new Skechers Shape-ups and your Cubs fanny pack. You're best friends for the night, and you might not ever see that person again," Ash explains of Diane, who's all about lifting people up. "That's the vibe, whether it's in the short term with a Jäger shot or the long term with family!"

Chicago Party Aunt premieres Friday on Netflix.

For more EW's full Fall TV Preview, order the October issue of Entertainment Weekly or find it on newsstands beginning Friday. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!