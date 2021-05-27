Chicago P.D. season 8 goes out in a blaze of glory but provides little closure

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's season 8 finale of NBC's Chicago P.D.

In the season 8 finale of NBC's Chicago P.D., Voight (Jason Beghe) and the intelligence unit were faced with their worst nightmare: one of their own is missing and in the hands of a dangerous criminal.

Voight has been on his best behavior all season, trying to run his team mostly above board, but that was all before Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was put in the worst kind of danger possible. Burgess's captor has no plans to let her live, but destiny intervenes: the real crime boss shows up and puts countless bullets into both of them.

But surprise, she is down but she isn't out just yet.

Burgess is still alive but badly injured and losing a lot of blood. She pulls the dead man's belt off and uses it as a tourniquet. She somehow manages to make it to a car after realizing she's in a car lot, and if she can only hold on just a little longer, she can drive herself to safety.

Sadly, she passes out after a heartbreaking scene where she repeatedly tells herself aloud to stay alive. It's impossible to imagine P.D. without her, for sure, but what about her adopted daughter Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams)? Yeah, she would have Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), but hasn't she suffered enough?

At this point, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) finally convinces Ruzek to say home with Makayla and trust that his team will do whatever it takes to find Burgess. When he's finally calm and comforting Makayla, he gets the call he's been waiting for.

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) have found Burgess but she's lost a lot of blood. Paramedics swoop in soon and take her to Chicago Med. Hopefully, it's not too late.

As all of this is happening, Upton figures out Voight found the criminal mastermind who shot Burgess and he is refusing to divulge any information on her whereabouts. Voight is determined to beat the information out of him, but he wasn't expecting Upton to catch him in the act. She's sorely disappointed and slowly comes to realize who her mentor really is.

Upton convinces her superior not to take the final step and kill the perp as if she's attempting to save Voight's soul. She does get to him, luckily, and convinces him to drop the gun. But when the criminal gets his hands on the weapon, it's Upton who ends up shooting him dead.

Voight quickly returns the favor and convinces Upton to leave immediately assuring her he will clean up the mess.

The pain and realization over the events of that night leave Upton in shock, and she goes directly home, where Halstead later joins her. She holds onto him tight and tells him how much she loves him. She proposes marriage right then and there, leaving him literally speechless.

The answer you're looking for is whether or not Burgess survives — and you won't find it. In the final moments of the finale, Voight stands over a freshly dug grave with flames shooting upwards as if the devil is heralding the arrival of a new evil soul.

Has Voight finally reached the point of no return? That, along with whether or not Burgess survives the brutal attack, will hopefuly be answered in season 9.

