Production on NBC's Chicago Med halted after positive COVID-19 test

Chicago Med is temporarily going dark because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

EW has learned that production on the NBC medical drama was halted because a someone involved with the show tested positive for the virus. The show will be shutdown for the next two weeks out of an abundance of caution.

As the virus continues to ravage the country, TV and movie productions have implemented healthy and safety protocols to protect casts and crew, including frequent tests. In the case of Chicago Med, the individual's positive result was found during the show's routine rapid testing and that person immediately went home. The show is now following COVID guidelines, including contact tracing.

Meanwhile up north in British Columbia: EW has also learned that the CW's Riverdale, Batwoman, and Nancy Drew have temporarily been shut down because of COVID-19 test processing delays in Vancouver. Additionally, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were supposed to begin production this week; however, their start dates have been pushed back because of the testing backup.

Production on David E. Kelley's new ABC drama Big Sky, which also shoots in Vancouver, is also apparently on hold for the moment. "There were some delays in test results, so out of caution we shut down yesterday and today. We expect to resume production either tomorrow or Friday," Kelley told reporters during a virtual Television Critics Association panel for the series on Wednesday, according to Variety.

EW has reached out to ABC for comment.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

—Additional reporting by Rosy Cordero

