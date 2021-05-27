Chicago Fire type TV Show network NBC genre Drama

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of Chicago Fire.

NBC's Chicago Fire wrapped up season 9, which started out tame enough, with a very intense final cliffhanger leaving fans wondering if 51's rescue squad will make it out alive.

The episode, titled "No Survivors," could be a very obvious clue that Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe (Joe Cruz), and Capp (Randy Flagler) drown after an underwater rescue mission goes terribly wrong. Could the trio be taking their place in TV heaven alongside fallen brother Otis (Yuri Sardarov)? Everyone will have to wait until next season to find out.

But boy, wouldn't producers be wrong for that?! Not only is Joe expecting a baby, but Severide finally proposed to Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Capp's girlfriend is very real and very smitten. What a heartbreaking season 10 premiere it would be.

CHICAGO FIRE 'Chicago Fire' | Credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Before the potential slaughter of the rescue team, things were much lighter. Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) finally professed their love for one another and they consummated their relationship. Gabby (Monica Raymund) seems to be a distant memory at this point, unless, of course, she returns for say... a triple funeral?

Stella was gleefully prepping for her search for a new firehouse while also celebrating her engagement to Severide, who announced the happy news to their friends and colleagues earlier in the episode. It's hard enough waiting for the wedding Mayo so anxiously planned for in her mind during a recent chat with EW, but even harder to imagine her planning for a funeral.

