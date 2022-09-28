Chicago Fire is bringing back the Halloween episode this season

And Boden cannot wait.
By Samantha Highfill September 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Chicago Fire

Things are always dramatic on Chicago Fire, but they aren't always... spooky. However, in season 11, fans should expect at least a little spookiness as the show delivers something we haven't seen recently: a Halloween episode.

"We haven't done a Halloween episode in a while," Fire co-showrunner Andrew Newman tells EW. And there's one character in particular who's looking forward to carving pumpkins, handing out candy, and just generally enjoying the holiday. "If you're a viewer from the beginning, you remember there was a Halloween episode where we learned that Boden's [Eamonn Walker] favorite holiday is Halloween, which is such a funny quirk for that character to me," Newman continues. "So we're going to have some fun with that this Halloween. We get to see that side of Eamonn." (Start placing your bets on Boden's costume now!)

Eamonn Walker in 'Chicago Fire'
| Credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Previewing what else fans can look forward to as the season — which premiered last week and devastated fans when Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) called it quits — progresses, Newman points to an unexpected pairing that will provide some entertainment. "We have a fun combo of Severide [Taylor Kinney] and Violet [Hanako Greensmith] in a story that brings out something new," she says. "Because we really don't see those guys together a lot. It's fun finding new flavors or fun episodes for particular characters."

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

