Taylor Kinney won't return to Chicago Fire this season

But Jesse Spencer is going to appear in the season 11 finale.

When Kelly Severide needs backup, he can always call Matt Casey.

A source confirms to EW that Chicago Fire vet Jesse Spencer will once again make a guest appearance on the show for the upcoming season 11 finale. Taylor Kinney, however, will not be back for the hour.

CHICAGO FIRE -- "Headlong Toward Disaster" Episode 315 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC) Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer on 'Chicago Fire' | Credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Spencer, who left the show in 2021 after 200 episodes as Matt Casey, has already been back to Firehouse 51 a number of times, including his season 10 finale return for Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide's (Kinney) wedding. More recently, he came back for an episode in season 11 and made fans wonder if there is still something between Matt and Sylvie (Kara Killmer). Perhaps his time in the finale will help answer that question.

As for Kinney, the actor has been on a leave of absence from the long-running drama to deal with a "personal matter," which was originally announced in January. Although some fans were holding out hope they would see him again before the season ends, it seems Severide won't be returning to the Firehouse (or his wife) in the near future.

The season 11 finale of Chicago Fire will air Wednesday, May 24, on NBC.

