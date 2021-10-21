Jesse Spencer exits Chicago Fire — here's how they handled Casey's goodbye

Captain Casey (Jesse Spencer) has fought his last fire at Firehouse 51... for now.

During Chicago Fire's 200th episode, Casey did the unthinkable: He left Chicago and Firehouse 51 behind. The story had been building for a few episodes, ever since Andy Darden's (Corey Sorenson) son Griffin (Cameron Scott Roberts) showed up in Chicago in need of help. With no one to look after Griffin and his brother in Oregon, Casey found himself struggling with wanting to help. After all, Darden was his best friend.

CHICAGO FIRE Jesse Spencer on 'Chicago Fire' | Credit: Lori Allen/NBC

And after a visit to Oregon, Casey made up his mind: He had to take care of those boys. The 200th episode saw him officially leave Chicago for Portland, though he promised to return in about three years, once both boys were off to college. As for his relationship with Brett (Kara Killmer), they're going to stay together and do the long-distance thing. She simply wasn't ready to leave Chicago behind.

The hour closed with a classic Boden (Eamonn Walker) goodbye and a Firehouse 51 group hug to see Casey off.