RuPaul remembers Chi Chi DeVayne's 'loving spirit,' queens react after Drag Race star's death
RuPaul is paying tribute to one of his beloved girls.
Following Thursday's news that RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 queen Chi Chi DeVayne had died at age 34, Mama Ru released a statement to EW honoring the memory of the late star.
"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul," RuPaul said. "She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."
The statement went on to extend sympathies to DeVayne's family on behalf of the cast and crew of the VH1 program, the network itself, and production company World of Wonder.
DeVayne's Drag Race sisters also shared remembrances of the performer on social media shortly after her death, including Kennedy Davenport, who said her heart was "broken into [pieces]" over the loss of her friend. "I love you always," Davenport said. "My dancing angel."
Season 8 champion Bob the Drag Queen shared a photo of DeVayne to their Instagram feed accompanied by a heart in the caption, while season 10 winner Aquaria called DeVayne "one of the most supportive queens" in an emotional message. "Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts, and try to work towards being the symbol of kindness that she exemplified for so many. We all love you and will miss you."
Outside the drag world, Padma Lakshmi also remembered DeVayne in a touching tweet, calling the queen "an incredible performer, so down to earth and a bright light in the drag community."
In July, DeVayne — who finished season 8 in fourth place and returned to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 3 in 2018 — was hospitalized with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, telling fans she had catheters to her heart and kidneys surgically installed before undergoing dialysis treatment. She was eventually discharged, though the Louisiana native later returned to the hospital last week after reportedly being diagnosed with pneumonia.
Read on for more reactions to DeVayne's death.
