"I feel so bad for Cody," the dancer said in an emotional video revealing the news.

Cheryl Burke has revealed that she has contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The Dancing With The Stars pro announced the news in an emotional Instagram post Sunday night, in which she recorded herself driving to receive a COVID test, discussing her symptoms, and confirming she had been fully vaccinated with the Moderna shot.

"I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID. And I just feel so bad for Cody," Burke said after a break in the video, referring to her DWTS partner, Cody Rigsby. "I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s---, to be quite honest." She added that the news feels even more overwhelming because it comes one day before the show's usual live taping.

Cheryl Burke Cheryl Burke | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I figured I should let you guys know since I've been as open and as real and vulnerable as I could be here. I just hope I didn't spread it," she continued. "For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f---ing real, dude. So I have to quarantine for 10 days, and I've been ordered to stay home... I can't believe this happened."

Burke is the latest celebrity to test positive for breakthrough COVID. Last week, The View hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were forced to exit the show mid-episode before an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris because they tested positive for the virus.

Cheryl Burke has breakthrough Covid case Cheryl Burke | Credit: Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Burke and Rigsby, a Peleton instructor, performed their first dance last week during the season 30 premiere, earning a score of 24 out of 40 for their interpretation of "Physical" by Dua Lipa.

"You are fabulous, you have great energy," judge Carrie Ann Inaba told Rigsby, while fellow judge Len Goodman noted that "there's a lot of promise there" and Rigsby was "one to watch."

Earlier this year, Burke made headlines when she took to her podcast, Pretty Messed Up, to apologize for previous out-of-line comments she made about her former DWTS partner, former Beverly Hills 90210 star Ian Ziering.

"I truly am so sorry for being so inconsiderate and just talking, trying to get a reaction and putting him as my punching bag really," Burke said at the time. "I took it to that next level of nastiness. I was so nasty. I'm here to publicly apologize to Ian and his family... I lost a lot of respect for myself. It haunts me till this day."

Representatives for Burke and ABC didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.