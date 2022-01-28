The performance will air as part of the NBC special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl.

See Cher perform a special version of the Golden Girls theme song in honor of Betty White

If it's a car you lack, Cher would surely buy you a Cadillac.

In NBC's upcoming special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl, Cher pays tribute to the late actress and comedian Betty White by performing a new version of "Thank You for Being a Friend," the beloved theme song of White's sitcom The Golden Girls.

The legendary singer's performance, which you can see a snippet of above, was taped on the original Golden Girls stage in Hollywood. Cher also shared the clip on her Twitter, TikTok, and other social media accounts, writing, "Every Friend is Golden."

Betty White Betty White | Credit: Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

NBC is presenting the hourlong prime-time special about White's life and legacy one month after her death on New Year's Eve, which came just shy of her 100th birthday. The special will also feature the likes of — deep breath! — President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, and more.

In addition to the full performance from Cher, the telecast will feature clips and never-before-seen footage that "best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit, and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career," per a new release from NBC.

Celebrating Betty White will air Monday, Jan. 31, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.