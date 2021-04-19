Cher tells EW she'd consider a guest spot on RuPaul's Drag Race, the show that crafted an entire musical challenge in her honor.

Cher knows you want her on RuPaul's Drag Race: 'I’m going to have to go on'

Still dreaming of Cher booking a gig (definitely not of the "chickens---" variety!) on RuPaul's Drag Race? Well, shnapoutofit, because the icon says she might be down to sashay on over to the Main Stage.

"I'm going to have to go on it at some point," Cher tells EW during an interview for her new documentary Cher & the Loneliest Elephant when asked if she'll ever appear on the Emmy-winning drag queen competition series as a guest.

The superstar actress and recording artist says she's well aware of fans' "amazing" hunger for her to appear on the show, adding that she cherishes her friendship with RuPaul (which dates back to her appearance on The RuPaul Show in 1997).

"I've known him for a long time. He's such a cool guy," Cher says of Mama Ru. "I would consider it! I have watched it…. He's smart and I love him. He's the coolest guy ever. What he's been able to do is amazing."

RuPaul's Drag Race, Cher Credit: VH1; Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

Though Cher hasn't yet appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race in the flesh, the show has gotten as close as humanly possible: Her son, Chaz Bono, participated in a season 6 interview challenge alongside Cher's mother, Georgia Holt. Season 4 runner-up (and All-Stars 1 champion) Chad Michaels rose to prominence as a Cher impersonator, and portrayed her on the fan-favorite Snatch Game challenge, while the show itself mounted a song-and-dance challenge tribute, Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical, in the legend's honor on season 10.

While we cross our fingers for news of Cher officially joining the panel as a guest judge, find out who wins the current RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 contest when the finale airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Cher & the Loneliest Elephant premieres Thursday on Paramount+.

