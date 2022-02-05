The comedian's shows in Portland and Eugene, Ore., are rescheduled for next month.

Chelsea Handler wants her fans to know she's all right after canceling multiple shows in Oregon due to an unexpected — and non-COVID-related — health issue.

The comedian shared a video from her hospital bed on Friday, explaining that she had a "scare" that required her to reschedule her performances, which were slated as part of her Vaccinated and Horny comedy tour.

Premiere Of Focus Features' "Atomic Blonde" - Arrivals Chelsea Handler | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I am so sorry that I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene," Handler said in the video, which she posted to her Instagram story. "I had a scare at the hospital, and I don't have COVID, and I'm OK, but I had to reschedule my shows. So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I'm sorry that I had to cancel. But I'm all OK."

"And I'm not pregnant," she quipped in closing.

A statement shared through a separate Instagram post read, "Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel at the last minute and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future."

The Eugene show has been rescheduled for March 4, with the Portland shows now set for March 5.

Handler's most recent comedy special, Evolution, is streaming on HBO Max. The comedian spoke with EW in 2020 about creating the special, which covers everything from her trip to a California wellness retreat to major personal discoveries she made about herself.

"It's me coming to terms with going to therapy, finding out I was a raging bitch and having no clue that's how I was coming across," she said of the special. "I really wanted to bring people through a real, true emotional experience but make sure everybody leaves laughing."

