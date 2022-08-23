Chelsea Clinton removed Kanye West from her running playlist — even though she loves his music

Chelsea Clinton is an avid runner — the former First Daughter completed her first marathon last year — and has quite the playlist to get her through those training miles. "I don't listen on headphones, because I'm too scared a person or a bike or a car may run into me," she says in EW's digital cover story featuring Gutsy, the new Apple TV+ docuseries that she co-hosts with her mother Hillary Clinton. "But if I'm on a dedicated running trail, then I'm definitely listening to hip-hop while I'm running: I listen to a lot of Jay-Z. I listen to a lot of old-school Beyonce. I really, maybe this is dating me, but I really like the stuff from like the mid '90s to like the late 2000s."

The one person she doesn't have on her playlist? Kanye West. "I've had to let go of Kanye, because it's just, I can't. Just the way that he has treated Kim Kardashian, the way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me. That was some of my favorite running music. And I have removed it from my music library."

Clinton has more affection for West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was a guest on Gutsy, which showcases bold, brave women making positive change in the world. "I have long admired Kim's commitment to criminal justice reform," she says. "I knew she'd gone to law school. I knew that she was doggedly committed to these issues, and to individual incarcerated people's efforts to lessen their sentences or fully commute their sentences. But to hear her talk about how this is such a significant part of her identity, of how she thinks about her role as a celebrity, of how thoughtful she is about where her celebrity can help and where it may be harmful... I just was really impressed by how not only important this is to her, but how important this is to her definition of who she is."

Gutsy cover story- Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Credit: Heidi Gutman/Apple TV+

Other guests on the 8-part series include Wanda Sykes, Amber Ruffin and Megan Thee Stallion, who also has a place of honor on Clinton's playlist. "I really like Megan Thee Stallion, and I also do love Cardi B. And I also love when Cardi B sings on other songs." It makes sense that Clinton has a banging workout playlist: The author and public health advocate proves to be quite the athlete on Gutsy, taking on surfing, rappelling, and other sports for the show.

Says Hillary: "I have always known Chelsea was brave and incredibly hardworking and a good sport, but I really was impressed that she was willing to step up and do whatever she was asked to do, [whether] it was put on a firefighter's uniform and try to manage that big giant hose or go surfing or go rappelling down a waterfall. She was in for it, which was good for me, because I could not imagine being able to do any of that. And frankly, I don't think our guests thought I could either. But she was terrific. She was there. She was in the moment. She really grabbed hold of whatever the challenge was. So I love that about her."

Gutsy premieres on Apple TV+ Sept. 9.