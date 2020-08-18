The actor who played postal worker Cliff on the beloved sitcom has recorded a plea to help save the post office.

Cliff the mailman made a special delivery on Tuesday.

John Ratzenberger, who played beloved postal worker Cliff on Cheers, has recorded a video in which he encourages viewers to go out and spend money at their local post office to help support the U.S. Postal Service. The actor's public service announcement came via musician Tim Kasher, who requested Ratzenberger record the video on celeb video service Cameo.

"You know the post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now," says Ratzenberger in the clip. "It's certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth so I had an idea. Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store?" The Cheers star goes onto recommend spending the dollar amount "you're going to pay for Aunt Tilly's new hat and just buy her that amount of stamps" as a way of upping post office sales, adding that "it'll be worth something for a long time."

The USPS has been in the news amid concerns over cuts to the agency ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November, when many will be casting ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, yeah, listen to Cliff: "Help your local post office. Go down there and buy something" and watch the clip above.

