Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge

The Netflix docuseries star is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Cheer star Jerry Harris has been arrested and charged with the production of child pornography, EW has confirmed.

Harris was arrested on Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in a Chicago Federal Court in the afternoon, Joseph Fitzpatrick with the United States Attorney's Office, Northern Illinois District said.

USA Today reported on Monday that Harris is currently under investigation by the FBI for the alleged solicitation of sex and nude photos from minors. A representative from the bureau declined to comment when contacted by EW.

Twin brothers, who are 14 years old, in Texas filed a lawsuit against the Netflix docuseries star on Tuesday accusing him of sexual exploitation and abuse, alleging Harris sent them sexually explicit messages, requested they send him nudes, and solicited one of them for oral sex.

Representatives for Harris did not responded to EW's requests for comment, but a spokesperson for Harris told PEOPLE, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."

Story developing...