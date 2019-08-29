The Flash isn’t wasting any time when it returns. Picking up 10 seconds after the tragic season 5 finale, the sixth season finds Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) still grieving the death of their daugther. From there, they’ll have to deal with the ominous future newspaper, new big bad Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and so much more. Click through to see the latest images from the season. We’ll update this gallery as new photos are released.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. on The CW.