The actor touched poisonous tree sap, got hit by a bird, and had a monkey pee 'directly in my eyeball' while filming season 3 of Outer Banks.

Chase Stokes' truly awful day on the set of Outer Banks season 3 very nearly pushed him to the outer reaches of his sanity.

The actor, who plays Pogues leader John B. on the popular Netflix adventure series, revealed that he had a series of hilariously harrowing experiences that all happened within the span of a single day while filming in the jungles of Barbados for its third season.

"There was one day in particular where the universe just decided to not work in my favor," he explained on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show. "There's a stunt that happens at the end of the final episode… it was a very exhausting stunt so I was leaning against a tree and next thing you know, my arm is on fire."

Alarm bells began immediately ringing in Stokes' head. "I'm like, 'What is going on?'" he said. "One of our Bajan crew members looked at me and says, 'That's poison tree sap. And that's all over your arm.' So I'm like, 'Oh, that's awesome.'"

Stokes explained that they quickly "put me in a van" and started "putting ointments on me" to combat the poison that he'd accidentally touched while trying to catch his breath. He soon began to feel better, only to shortly discover that a second surprise was waiting in the wings for him.

"I recover from that and I'm talking to my director, like, 'I think I'm okay. I have a pulse. I'm not dying.' And I feel something hit me in the back of the head," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "It was a full-on, like, [mimics being hit] jerked my body forward. And I was like, 'What was that?' And he goes, 'Bird. That was a bird. A bird just flew into the back of your head.'"

Outer Banks. Chase Stokes as John B in episode 301 of Outer Banks Chase Stokes in 'Outer Banks' | Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

After back-to-back traumatic experiences, a bit of joy finally came Stokes' way when a crew member announced that it had started raining — a perfect balm for the sweltering heat and humidity that they were dealing with on set. But, as the old adage goes, "When it rains, it pours." And maybe not always water.

"[The crew member] looks at me and he goes, 'Oh thank God. It's raining. Finally, this will cool us down.' So I'm like, 'Oh, wow, it's raining," Stokes said. "And I look up, and, immediately, he says, 'Nope, not rain. That's monkeys peeing.' And a monkey literally pees directly in my eyeball. A monkey peed in my eyeball!"

In the end, Stokes somehow freed himself from the cosmic vendetta the world had against him that day and was able to finish out the rest of the season, which premiered on Netflix on Feb. 23. Watch Stokes detail his difficult day in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: