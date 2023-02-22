The Outer Banks star said that he drove back to Orlando after the audition "regretting every moment of my life."

Chase Stokes says he 'absolutely effed up' his Steve Harrington audition for Stranger Things

It's hard to believe that Chase Stokes could have become Hawkins, Indiana's most beloved babysitter instead of the leader of the Pogues.

The Outer Banks star, who plays John B. Routledge on the hit Netflix series, revealed that he once tried out for the role of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things but that things quickly took a turn for the worst during his audition.

"I forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up," Stokes told Access Hollywood at an Outer Banks fan event in Los Angeles. "I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that."

While he didn't land the role of Steve (that went to Joe Keery), show creators Matt and Ross Duffer did end up casting Stokes as a character named Reed in the first season of Stranger Things. Although he has no lines, the actor can be seen fully decked out in a blue '80s puffy vest as he rides shotgun in a car that drives by during episode six.

In hindsight, Stokes said that he wishes he could've said "at least two words" during his cameo, but that he felt thankful to the Duffer Brothers for bringing him onboard when he was a just getting his start as an actor. Coincidentally, Stokes isn't the only Outer Banks star who has a connection to the series — Madelyn Cline also appeared in a high schooler named Tina in its second season.

The actor also took a moment to share his support and admiration for Keery and his stellar performance over the last four seasons of the show. "Joe Keery is an absolute legend who is so good as Steve Harrington," he said. "I'm super proud of him, I've talked to him a little bit throughout the years."

Stokes has, of course, gone on to find his own success in recent years on fellow Netflix series Outer Banks (its third season drops Feb. 23). Still, he credits his success back to the magic of Stranger Things.

"I'm just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to, like, do my job and start my career," Stokes continued. "I mean if it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here."

