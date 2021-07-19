Charmed history repeats itself: Madeleine Mantock exits show after 3 seasons

As in the case of Shannen Doherty, once again, the actress behind the telekinetic older sister is exiting the show after season 3.

It honestly wouldn't be Charmed without the actress playing the telekinetic older sister being written out of the show. In a major shocker for CW's new Charmed show that also serves as an unnerving mirror to the original, history is repeating itself.

Madeleine Mantock, who plays one of the three sister witches on the Charmed reboot, will be exiting the series after the season 3 finale. The actress called it a "difficult decision" in a statement released on Monday.

Charmed Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn on CW's "Charmed." | Credit: Colin Bentley/The CW

"Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew," Mantock said. "I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season."

It's not only a big surprise given that Mantock is one of the lead stars of Charmed with Sarah Jeffery and Melonie Diaz, but this scenario happened once before with the original show, just under different circumstances.

Shannen Doherty played the telekinetic older witch sister on the original Charmed opposite Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano. The season 3 finale killed off Doherty's character, Prue, amid rumors of tension on set with Milano. Rose McGowan was then cast as a new secret half-sister Paige as a replacement in later seasons. Mantock, coincidentally, also plays the telekinetic older sister in the new Charmed.

Shannen Doherty Stars In The New Series Charmed Credit: Getty Images

Details about how Macy's absence moving forward are unknown, but showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro say "the door is always open for a return visit from Macy... one way or another."

"We can't thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed," they said in a joint statement. "We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart."

Charmed's season 3 finale will air this Friday on The CW at 8 p.m. ET.