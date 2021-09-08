Lucy Barrett will make her debut in season 4 as the new Charmed One.

Charmed finds its new third witch after Madeleine Mantock's exit

Charmed (2018 TV series)

The Power of Three has been restored.

Following Madeline Mantock's surprise exit as one of the three stars of the CW's Charmed, a move that had echoes of the original series, the show has found someone to take over as a third Charmed One.

Lucy Barrett, best known for her leading role on the Duplass Brothers' web series Co-Ed, has been cast as a brand-new witch to join Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery, EW has confirmed.

Charmed's new showrunners — Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna, and Joey Falco — are keeping details about Barrett's character under wraps, including her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel (Diaz) and Maggie (Jeffery). "It's just more fun that way," they said in a statement.

"What we will say is… she's an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life's passion," the showrunners continued. "She's fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three."

Lucy Barrett, Charmed Lucy Barrett and Madeleine Mantock | Credit: Andrew Raszevski; Colin Bentley/The CW

Mantock announced her exit from the series with season 3, having played Macy, the telekinetic older sister of the lead trio, since the show's inception. She didn't dive much into her reasons why, but noted it was a "difficult decision." Barrett will make her debut when the show returns for season 4.

The original Charmed starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, and Alyssa Milano as three sister witches known as the Charmed Ones. Doherty famously departed the series after season 3 and was replaced by Rose McGowan, who came aboard as the sisters' secret half-sister. Similar to Doherty's Prue, Mantock's Macy was killed off in the reboot's third season.

Season 4 of the current Charmed will now see Mel and Maggie dealing with the death of Macy, but the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One will give them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. Meanwhile, a mysterious new enemy is rising and instilling fear in every corner of the magical world.

Rupert Evans will also return as Harry, and Jordan Donica will return as Jordan.

