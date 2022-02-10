Charlotte returns for more romantic drama in Sanditon season 2 trailer

Hold on to your bonnets because Sanditon is coming back...

EW has your exclusive first look at the season 2 trailer for Masterpiece's Sanditon, returning to PBS on March 20.

Season 2 finds Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) continuing to navigate love and life in the town of Sanditon. New cast members, including Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones), and Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), pop up. And Charlotte's closest confidante remains Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke).

Based on Jane Austen's final unfinished work, Sanditon debuted on PBS in Jan. 2020, quickly attracting legions of Austen fans. But before it ever aired on U.S. shores, it had been canceled after only one season — leaving Charlotte's romance with Sidney Parker (Theo James) very much up in the air.

Sanditon Credit: PBS

"Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to," James previously said. "The broken fairy-tale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series."

Season 2 will see Charlotte navigating new romances and challenges with the introduction of new faces.

Watch the trailer above for more.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.